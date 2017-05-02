Cluster

MB45, promising 45-minute hair and nails, joins central Tribeca’s speed-beauty district.

1. Skin Laundry: The 15-minute Laser & Light facial vaporizes dirt and brightens skin ($65). 112 W. Broadway.

2. Drybar: The original quick blowouts ($45) and updos ($90) in 35 to 45 minutes, plus a scalp massage if you have a little more time. 180 W. Broadway.

3. MB45: Signature mani-and-blowout combos have a gel option and four blowout looks, all completed in 45 minutes (from $65). 93 Worth St.

4. Heyday: 30-minute facials include skin analysis, custom­ized exfoliation, a targeted treatment mask, and eye and lip moisturizing ($60). 92 Reade St.

2x2: Sculptural Vases

For your Valentine’s flowers.

Glass

Bud: Food52 x Hawkins New York hand-cut textured vase, $40 at food52.com.

Bouquet: Iittala Aalto Finlandia Emerald, $195 at finnstyle.com.

Ceramic

Bud: Ikebana, $18 at urbanoutfitters.com.

Bouquet: Kora, $294 at ahalife.com.

Micromarket

Four new Victoria’s Secret alternatives.

Eberjey: Guava-colored supersoft chemises ($86) and lace racer-back bralettes ($60). Opening in March; 13 Gansevoort St.

The Great Eros: Millennial lingerie like latex bodysuits ($380) and geo­metric lace panties ($48). 135 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg.

dGiorgia: Paladini’s red lace couture bra-and-panty sets from Bologna ($340) and camisoles from Turin ($75). 345 Greenwich St.

The Rack Shack: Tutti Rouge bras with detachable cage straps that go up to size 38HH ($70). 155 Central Ave., Bushwick.

Side by Side

Two new celebrity boutiques, from a Real Housewife and a Canadian rapper.



Kyle | Alene Too

1298 Third Ave.

Photo: Presley Ann/Presley Ann/PatrickMcMullan.com

Famous Person: Real Housewife Kyle Richards visited an Alene Too store in Florida and asked to become a partner.

Style: ZCD Montreal silver sneaker slides ($398) and Ramy Brook tops with flared arms ($345).

Store: A lavender ombré wall with gold shelving and chain-mail accents; regular designer appearances.

October’s Very Own

54 Bond St.

Famous Person: Drake and his co-manager Oliver El-Khatib blend concert merch with streetwear.

Style: Black hoodies with embroidered gold owls ($158) and limited-release collaboration Jordan 12s ($225).

Store: Gallerylike white walls with clothes floating off gold racks; carpets with gold owls for selfie-taking teens.

Moving In

On March 1, Dimitrios Fragiskatos will open Anyone Comics (1216 Union St., Crown Heights).

“I managed a Midtown Comics store for seven years, but I’m all about community building. Here, I have a basement that’s big enough to host events, like signings with the artists, and there are also three offices I’ll be renting out as studios for comic-book artists. Upstairs we’ll have all the new Spider-Man ($4) and X-Men ($4) comics grouped along the shelves by publisher, a space in the center for art books like Art of Richard Corben ($30), and I’ll also sell graphic novels, including a surrealist one by Dean Haspiel called Beef With Tomato ($10), about growing up in drug-addled Alphabet City.”

Top Five

Max Poglia co-founded The Space NYC (99 Scott Ave., Bushwick), a menswear store and workshop, for his accessories brand Poglia and Ascari Bicycles, opening February 15.

“This horse catchall ($110) was cast in solid brass from a piece originally owned by my grandfather. He used it as an ashtray in his dry-goods store.”

“Each of these bikes (price upon request) is handmade to order with exotic woods, even the air pumps and brake levers.”

“Our knives (from $270) are made of repurposed steel, wood, horn, and bone, which all react to the weather. It’s about not having total control.”

“Our leather bag ($485) has a classic look with a useful twist: You can hold a long-brimmed hat or newspaper ­between the front straps.”

“There’s a little solid-brass fist that connects the top and bottom of this hat stand (from $365). It’s a great functional accent piece.”

*This article appears in the February 6, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.