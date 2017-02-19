Drew Barrymore Is Instagramming her Beauty Product Stash, and It’s Glorious

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Pawing through someone else’s stash of beauty products is a guilty pleasure, and that goes double for famous people. Drew Barrymore has been Instagramming her favorite beauty products for #beautyjunkieweek, and it’s impossible to look away.

There are a ton of drugstore goodies, like Dr. Bronner’s all-in-one soap and Aquaphor, alongside cult favorites like Bioderma Crealine H2O Micelle Solution and Jayjun Baby Pure Shining sheet masks, as well as the occasional department store buy, like Clinque. She gives a plug or two to her own line, FLOWER Beauty, but most of the things she recommends are, as she writes, “attainable solutions.” Except for maybe that SK-II bottle tucked neatly into one of her cabinets.

Barrymore is currently starring in the zombie-comedy Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet, where she plays an undead suburban mom who gets her groove back by eating human flesh. Which is a lot messier and, in the long run, more expensive than SK-II.

I am a beauty junkie. A lover of all things beauty. This is my first of #beautyjunkieweek A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

#beautyjunkieweek I defy you to find a better "all in one". My dad used this to wash his clothes. Brush his teeth. It has many functions. @drbronners can be the miracle natural product you want it to be. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:37pm PST