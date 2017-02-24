The Latest on the Cut

28 mins ago

The Wonderful Cat Guys of Kedi Are an Antidote to All the Bad Men in the World

This documentary about the street cats of Istanbul and the men who care for them will warm even the most cynical of hearts.

1:18 p.m.

Someone Paid $2,000 to Provide Us With This Terrible Billboard

It’s still unclear who’s behind it, but a protest will take place underneath on Sunday.

12:56 p.m.

A Georgia Beauty Queen Who Disappeared Years Ago Was Allegedly Murdered

A man was just charged in Tara Grinstead’s mysterious disappearance.

12:44 p.m.

What the Of a Kind Co-founders Can’t Live Without

Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur’s favorites, from the must-bring travel steamer to the face-transforming eyebrow pencil.

12:41 p.m.

Ed Sheeran Correctly Gives His Girlfriend the Shoes Off His Feet

He really “upped the chivalry ante,” per People.

12:18 p.m.

Naomi Campbell Appears Peaceful While Tangled in Roots at Milan Fashion Week

The presentation was part of artist Thomas De Falco’s live performance piece titled Wrapping.

11:50 a.m.

Watch the Versace Livestream

Enjoy!

11:30 a.m.

Laverne Cox Explains What Anti-Trans Bathroom Legislation Is Really About

“It’s about us existing in public space.”

11:22 a.m.

22 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a Rachel Comey blouse and a shower radio.

11:15 a.m.

Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model on Fitness, Eating Well, and Beauty

Hunter McGrady wants to inspire other women to love their bodies.

11:02 a.m.

Woman Framed by Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife in Craigslist ‘Rape Fantasy’ Plot Speaks Out

Michelle Hadley, who was framed for a crime by her ex-boyfriend’s wife, calls it “your worst nightmare coming true.”

10:45 a.m.

Demi Lovato on Boxing, Eating Well, and Speaking Up About Mental Health

And why she felt a responsibility to open up about her struggles.

10:11 a.m.

Lana Del Rey Invites You to Join Her Coven in Hexing Donald Trump

Lana wants to put a spell on you, Trump.

9:49 a.m.

Nearly 150,000 U.S. Teens Identify As Transgender

That’s one out of every 137 people ages 13 to 17 in the U.S.

9:36 a.m.

Céline Might Finally Starting Selling Online

The French house has been a longtime digital holdout.

9:16 a.m.

Justin Bieber Didn’t Pee His Pants

He just got water on his “d*ck area.”

8:51 a.m.

Gabby Giffords Tells Lawmakers Who Won’t Hold Town Halls to ‘Have Some Courage’

Representative Louie Gohmert cited Giffords’s shooting when explaining why he won’t meet constituents for a public forum.

2:26 a.m.

Karl Lagerfeld Calls Out Meryl Streep for Canceling an Order for a Chanel Dress

“A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

1:46 a.m.

Amber Rose Is Now the Proud Owner of a Strip Club

She’s the new boss at Ace of Diamonds in Los Angeles.

Yesterday at 9:57 p.m.

Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Donald Trump in Message for Trans Youth

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You are winning.”