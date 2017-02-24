The Latest on the Cut

Someone Paid $2,000 to Provide Us With This Terrible Billboard

It’s still unclear who’s behind it, but a protest will take place underneath on Sunday.

12:56 p.m.

A Georgia Beauty Queen Who Disappeared Years Ago Was Allegedly Murdered

A man was just charged in Tara Grinstead’s mysterious disappearance.

12:44 p.m.

What the Of a Kind Co-founders Can’t Live Without

Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur’s favorites, from the must-bring travel steamer to the face-transforming eyebrow pencil.

12:41 p.m.

Ed Sheeran Correctly Gives His Girlfriend the Shoes Off His Feet

He really “upped the chivalry ante,” per People.

12:18 p.m.

Naomi Campbell Appears Peaceful While Tangled in Roots at Milan Fashion Week

The presentation was part of artist Thomas De Falco’s live performance piece titled Wrapping.

11:50 a.m.

Watch the Versace Livestream

Enjoy!

11:30 a.m.

Laverne Cox Explains What Anti-Trans Bathroom Legislation Is Really About

“It’s about us existing in public space.”

11:22 a.m.

22 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a Rachel Comey blouse and a shower radio.

11:15 a.m.

Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model on Fitness, Eating Well, and Beauty

Hunter McGrady wants to inspire other women to love their bodies.

11:02 a.m.

Woman Framed by Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife in Craigslist ‘Rape Fantasy’ Plot Speaks Out

Michelle Hadley, who was framed for a crime by her ex-boyfriend’s wife, calls it “your worst nightmare coming true.”

10:45 a.m.

Demi Lovato on Boxing, Eating Well, and Speaking Up About Mental Health

And why she felt a responsibility to open up about her struggles.

10:11 a.m.

Lana Del Rey Invites You to Join Her Coven in Hexing Donald Trump

Lana wants to put a spell on you, Trump.

9:49 a.m.

Nearly 150,000 U.S. Teens Identify As Transgender

That’s one out of every 137 people ages 13 to 17 in the U.S.

9:36 a.m.

Céline Might Finally Starting Selling Online

The French house has been a longtime digital holdout.

9:16 a.m.

Justin Bieber Didn’t Pee His Pants

He just got water on his “d*ck area.”

8:51 a.m.

Gabby Giffords Tells Lawmakers Who Won’t Hold Town Halls to ‘Have Some Courage’

Representative Louie Gohmert cited Giffords’s shooting when explaining why he won’t meet constituents for a public forum.

2:26 a.m.

Karl Lagerfeld Calls Out Meryl Streep for Canceling an Order for a Chanel Dress

“A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

1:46 a.m.

Amber Rose Is Now the Proud Owner of a Strip Club

She’s the new boss at Ace of Diamonds in Los Angeles.

Yesterday at 9:57 p.m.

Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Donald Trump in Message for Trans Youth

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You are winning.”

Yesterday at 6:29 p.m.

Cheap (But Expensive-Looking) Bedroom Décor That You Can Buy on Amazon

From a pink clock to a Supremes poster.