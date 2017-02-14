Emily Ratajkowski Shouts Down Misogyny to Defend Melania Trump

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

There is no love lost between Emily Ratajkowski and Donald Trump. The model and actress was a loud and proud Bernie Sanders supporter during last year’s primary season, attended the Women’s March the day after the inauguration, and has been critical of the president’s positions on topics like abortion. So she’s not Team Trump, but she is firmly Team Women, which is why she took to Twitter today to defend First Lady Melania Trump from derogatory remarks made about her by a New York Times reporter.

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

While the exact comment made by the journalist isn’t known, the journalist in question might have been referencing Melania’s ongoing lawsuit against the U.K.’s Daily Mail, which ran an article last year speculating about whether or not Melania had worked as an escort during her days as a model. A Maryland judge recently dismissed Mrs. Trump’s libel suit, but she refiled the complaint in New York State just last week and is seeking $150 million in damages. This is the same lawsuit in which Melania’s lawyers said she had “the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to bolster her brand “as an extremely famous and well-known person,” but that her business opportunities and earnings potential were severely jeopardized by the insinuation she had been a sex worker. Melania has already secured an apology and a retraction from the Daily Mail for the offending article, and at least for today, she has secured an ally in Emily Ratajkowski. What a time.