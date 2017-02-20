Emma Watson Is Making Sure to Promote Sustainable Fashion During Her Press Tour

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Emma Watson has a busy few weeks ahead of her as she gears up for promoting Disney’s highly-anticipated Beauty and the Beast remake. There will be film screenings, press junkets and many an outfit change from Watson. But in lieu of incorporating press tour photos in her usual Instagram account, Watson has created separate account altogether for the occasion. And, judging from the photos posted so far, Watson is set on spotlighting sustainable fashion. Take a look:



About to set off on day one of the @beautyandthebeast press tour with Team Watson... Hello Paris! Bonjour! I've started a new Instagram called @the_press_tour so you can follow our journey. I hope you enjoy seeing what goes on behind the scenes. It takes a village! Love, Emma A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Watson’s photos cite information from Eco-Age, a consulting agency specializing in sustainability practices, particularly in fashion. The subject has been an interest of Watson’s for some time. As early as 2009, Watson was collaborating with fair-trade company Free People on a clothing line. At last year’s Met Gala, the Harry Potter alum made headlines for wearing a Calvin Klein dress made of recycled bottles (a project also done in conjunction with Eco-Age).



If Watson keeps her new Instagram account in tip-top shape, we’ll all likely be learning a lot more about sustainable fashion. She’s not off to a bad start, either. Watson’s already got almost 220 thousand followers tuned in.

