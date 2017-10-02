The Latest on the Cut

14 mins ago

Betsy DeVos May Be in Charge of Public Schools But She Can’t Get Inside Them

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was blocked from entering a Washington, D.C., school by protesters.

24 mins ago

24 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

From an Isabel Marant jumpsuit to an everyday tote

12:44 p.m.

Shia LaBeouf’s Anti-Trump Livestream Shut Down Over Safety Concerns

HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US has met its end.

12:32 p.m.

50 Things Women Think About When Masturbating

From frozen peas to Gilbert Gottfried.

12:16 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the Calvin Klein Show

David Bowie’s “This Is Not America” opened Raf Simons’s star-studded debut.

11:52 a.m.

Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 2

Radiohead and Paris Hilton.

11:40 a.m.

How to Stay Warm and Dry During a Blizzard

Hint: You can get most of what you’ll need on Amazon.

11:37 a.m.

Cancer Survivor Asks a Republican Why He Wants to Defund Planned Parenthood

“Why you are trying to take that vital health provider away from women like me?”

11:35 a.m.

All the Political Statements the Fashion Crowd Is Making During NYFW

From the white bandanna to slogan-printed shirts.

11:27 a.m.

Johnny Depp Wants a Private Compound With an Underground Tunnel System

El Deppo.

9:50 a.m.

Watch the Calvin Klein Livestream

Enjoy!

9:43 a.m.

Paris Hilton Walked at Fashion Week Looking Like a Sparkly Paris Hilton Barbie

For designer Christian Cowan’s debut.

9:18 a.m.

Christy Turlington on Baths, Her Old Vitamix, and How She Came to Love Running

“You’re not flexible in your body because you’re not flexible in your mind.”

9:18 a.m.

Queer Sex Is Not Resistance — or at Least, Not Resistance Enough

Don’t let yourself off the hook for activism that requires more than getting off.

9:00 a.m.

Maggie Rogers Is More Than the Musician Who Made Pharrell Freak

The 22-year-old singer took off thanks to a viral video, but she plans to stick around.

9:00 a.m.

The Icon-Making Power of the Calvin Klein Ad

On the day of Raf Simons’s runway reveal, a look at his buzzy new campaign and the ones that came before.

8:48 a.m.

Trump’s New Health Secretary Could Be Disastrous for Women

The Georgia congressman is almost as bad as Mike Pence.

8:45 a.m.

WATCH: For First Time, Sports Illustrated Has Everyday Women in a Campaign

Ashley Graham helped make it happen.

8:30 a.m.

12 Reasons Valentine’s Day Is Actually the Best

From an unabashed fan of the Hallmark holiday.

8:00 a.m.

Stan Smith Knows You Think He’s Just a Sneaker

He’s no Serena Williams, but he scored big in footwear.