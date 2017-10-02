The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 2

Radiohead and Paris Hilton.

16 mins ago

How to Stay Warm and Dry During a Blizzard

Hint: You can get most of what you’ll need on Amazon.

18 mins ago

Cancer Survivor Asks a Republican Why He Wants to Defund Planned Parenthood

“Why you are trying to take that vital health provider away from women like me?”

20 mins ago

All the Political Statements the Fashion Crowd Is Making During NYFW

From the white bandanna to slogan-printed shirts.

28 mins ago

Johnny Depp Wants a Private Compound With an Underground Tunnel System

El Deppo.

9:50 a.m.

Watch the Calvin Klein Livestream

Enjoy!

9:43 a.m.

Paris Hilton Walked at Fashion Week Looking Like a Sparkly Paris Hilton Barbie

For designer Christian Cowan’s debut.

9:18 a.m.

Christy Turlington on Baths, Her Old Vitamix, and How She Came to Love Running

“You’re not flexible in your body because you’re not flexible in your mind.”

9:18 a.m.

Queer Sex Is Not Resistance — or at Least, Not Resistance Enough

Don’t let yourself off the hook for activism that requires more than getting off.

9:00 a.m.

Maggie Rogers Is More Than the Musician Who Made Pharrell Freak

The 22-year-old singer took off thanks to a viral video, but she plans to stick around.

9:00 a.m.

The Icon-Making Power of the Calvin Klein Ad

On the day of Raf Simons’s runway reveal, a look at his buzzy new campaign and the ones that came before.

8:48 a.m.

Trump’s New Health Secretary Could Be Disastrous for Women

The Georgia congressman is almost as bad as Mike Pence.

8:45 a.m.

WATCH: For First Time, Sports Illustrated Has Everyday Women in a Campaign

Ashley Graham helped make it happen.

8:30 a.m.

12 Reasons Valentine’s Day Is Actually the Best

From an unabashed fan of the Hallmark holiday.

8:00 a.m.

Stan Smith Knows You Think He’s Just a Sneaker

He’s no Serena Williams, but he scored big in footwear.

8:00 a.m.

Your Ultimate Guide to Relationship Advice

For couples, singles, and those in between.

1:57 a.m.

Rosie O’Donnell Transforms Into Steve Bannon With a Half-hearted Collar Pop

A tease of SNLs to come?

12:31 a.m.

Misty Copeland Isn’t Okay With the Comments Made by Under Armour’s CEO

As the face of the brand, Copeland said she spoke privately about the matter with CEO Kevin Plank.

Yesterday at 10:56 p.m.

The Designer Making Wearable Tech That Feels Chic, Not Gimmicky

She just made her debut at New York Fashion Week.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

La Perla Really Delivered on the Supermodel Front Tonight

Naomi Campbell opened the show.