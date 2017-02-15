Here Are the Exact Lipsticks Anastasia Steele Wears in 50 Shades Darker

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Did your inner goddess perk up when you saw Dakota Johnson’s lipstick looks in 50 Shades Darker? After I saw the movie screening with the Cut’s senior beauty editor, Ashley Weatherford, we had a lot of questions (most notably: Where did that casual pommel horse in Christian Grey’s gym come from?). Among them, what lipsticks were Anastasia Steele wearing in the movie? Luckily, key makeup artist Evelyne Noraz posted the breakdown of the three key lipstick looks on her Instagram so you’ll know exactly what to buy.

For When You’re an “Acting Senior Fiction Editor” Who Gets Inexplicably Promoted Over Your Hardworking Friend Hannah: Ilia Lipstick in Arabian Knights, which Noraz praises for going “on like a stain and can be subtle or vibrant.”

For When Your Boyfriend Brings You to His Ex’s Hair Salon So He Needs to Make It Up to You by Booking You a Spectacular Makeup Artist (Who Uses Glossier): Dakota Johnson wears M.A.C Cosmetics Burgundy lip liner and Glossier Generation G Jam lip stain (which she also picks up in a scene to touch up) or Anastasia liquid lipstick in Heathers, for kissing scenes.

For When You Decide You Want to Marry Your Complicated Boyfriend With a Hidden Male-Gymnast Past: M.A.C Cosmetics Cherry lip liner and M.A.C Retro matte lipstick in Feel So Grand.