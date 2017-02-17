In the wake of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, celebrities from across the fashion industry came together to appear in a video for W magazine. Shot at Milk Studios during New York Fashion Week, the video features 81 designers, models, and editors — from former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington to model Winnie Harlow — and flashes across different faces as they each proclaim, “I am an immigrant.” At the end of the video, designer Diane von Furstenberg appears, introduces herself and says, “I am an immigrant. America was very good to me.”