Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 4

DAY FOUR

Saturday’s weather was mild, but the shows were not. Most of the anticipation was around whether there would be an Alexander Wang after-party. (There wasn’t.) But before that answer was revealed, our editors saw a bouquet of red looks at Ryan Roche, structured womenswear at Tibi, a beautiful nightmare of a haunted set at Simon Miller, and plenty of neighborhood-oriented hoodies at Knowlita. When the Cut team finally arrived to see Bella, Kendall, and Selena at Wang, it was clear that there was in fact no after-party, but the cool abandoned theater stocked with Peroni kegs was all they really needed. And the 1 train home ended up being a pretty good post-game anyway.

A lovely ladylike moment @adamlippes. 🌸🌺 A photo posted by Diana Tsui (@chupsterette) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Models @_dion_lee_ prepped with wig caps to get "just took my hat off" lines in their hair. #bumbleandbumble #maccosmetics #nyfw #dionlee A photo posted by Ashley Weatherford (@ashley.weatherford) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Fine like red wine || Overheating today and loving it in @creaturesofthewind coat, @_dion_lee_ sweater, and @celine.world pant #that70sshow #redredwine #nyfw A photo posted by Shiona Turini (@shionat) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Grown ass woman clothes. 👔@tibi A photo posted by Diana Tsui (@chupsterette) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

The look 👀🌲 at @simonmillerusa. 📷: @chupsterette A photo posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:19pm PST