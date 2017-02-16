Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 8

The Cut’s editors cover Fashion Week in real time across multiple channels: Not just on this website, but on Instagram and Snapchat, too. Follow our accounts to get the inside view on everything that’s going on, and check this daily compendium for highlights. Editorial director Stella Bugbee, style director Rebecca Ramsey, senior market editor Diana Tsui, senior beauty editor Kathleen Hou, senior fashion news editor Véronique Hyland, and more of the Cut’s team will all be contributing to coverage.

DAY EIGHT

Yes, it’s still New York Fashion Week, and the designers haven’t ceased to amaze the crowds. The knitwear at Delpozo looked like it came out of the chicest candy-colored Dr. Seuss book. Michael Kors included Ashley Graham in his show. Yeezy’s Season 5 show might have shown some hints(?) of redemption. The night ended on an arctic note at Thom Browne with ice skates, penguins, and hauntingly beautiful matrimony-themed designs.

The always dramatic and very pretty @delpozo gowns. ✨✨✨ A post shared by Diana Tsui (@chupsterette) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:41am PST

This large bag at @delpozo is 🔑 for storing many snacks, and many phone chargers. #delpozofw17 #NYFW 📷: @niquepeeks A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:37am PST

The 360 degrees of #yeezy. 🔻🔴🔺 #NYFW #yeezyseason5 A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

@patmcgrathreal's team paired sparkly blue eyelids with vibrant lips @officialannasui. #nyfw #annasui #backstage #patmcgrath #randcohair #garren A post shared by Ashley Weatherford (@ashley.weatherford) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Blades of Glory ⛸⛸@thombrowneny #nyfw A post shared by Stella Bugbee (@stellabugbee) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

Um, do I need to get married again if only so I can wear this @thombrowneny finale look on top of @jacksonhole accessorized with a snowboard? PLEASE?! 🏂 A post shared by Diana Tsui (@chupsterette) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Still living. A post shared by Indya (@indyabrown) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:05pm PST