Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 8

DAY EIGHT
Yes, it’s still New York Fashion Week, and the designers haven’t ceased to amaze the crowds. The knitwear at Delpozo looked like it came out of the chicest candy-colored Dr. Seuss book. Michael Kors included Ashley Graham in his show. Yeezy’s Season 5 show might have shown some hints(?) of redemption. The night ended on an arctic note at Thom Browne with ice skates, penguins, and hauntingly beautiful matrimony-themed designs.