Rihanna’s Makeup Line Is Finally Arriving This Fall

Rihanna’s long-awaited makeup line will finally be making its way to a Sephora near you this fall. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna unveiled photos of its first product on Instagram, a holographic lip color last seen at the Fenty x Puma spring 2017 runway show.
The brand-spankin’-new account has details on where the line will be launching, as well as info on a curious new venture for budding makeup artists. Fenty will be holding in-person auditions at the end of February for a global makeup artist and positions on the International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team.
Luxury conglomerate LVMH signed Rihanna to develop the beauty line for a cool $10 million in a deal announced last April.