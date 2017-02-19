Rihanna’s Makeup Line Is Finally Arriving This Fall

View Slideshow Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rihanna’s long-awaited makeup line will finally be making its way to a Sephora near you this fall. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna unveiled photos of its first product on Instagram, a holographic lip color last seen at the Fenty x Puma spring 2017 runway show.

The brand-spankin’-new account has details on where the line will be launching, as well as info on a curious new venture for budding makeup artists. Fenty will be holding in-person auditions at the end of February for a global makeup artist and positions on the International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team.

The search is on to hire a global makeup artist for "Fenty Beauty By Rihanna" as well as an International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team. Are you the one? Read more at - @erik_soto A post shared by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (@fentybeautycosmetics) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Luxury conglomerate LVMH signed Rihanna to develop the beauty line for a cool $10 million in a deal announced last April.