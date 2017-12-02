Find Out Where to Buy Pete Davidson’s Acne Studios Sweatshirt

Photo: Will Heath/Saturday Night Live/NBC

Super chill dude Pete Davidson got fancy last night so he could razz Saturday Night Live host Alec Baldwin in style. As the tattooed stand-up comic teased Baldwin for looking, uh, different from when he first hosted SNL, it was hard to avoid noticing his cozy-chic gear from Acne Studios. The $240 fleece-back sweatshirt looks like it’s softer than kitten whiskers, and it’s definitely just the thing Davidson’s loungewear-loving girlfriend Cazzie David would borrow for herself. Buy one for your favorite streetwear aficionado here.