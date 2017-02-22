Fresh Ways to Update Your Work Wardrobe

It’s that time of year when it’s not exactly cold or extremely hot, which means it’s easy to fall into a wardrobe rut by wearing the same sweater and jeans every other day. The best way to break the cycle is to stock up on a few standout pieces that can hold their own on days when you need to get ready in a hurry.

A Cool But Practical Bag

This wear-it-with-anything Tibi purse feels just a little bit cooler than your standard black bag, thanks to a bright-green vertical stripe (other colors are also available). The shape is big enough to hold work documents and a change of shoes, but it’s not so huge that it feels like luggage.

Tibi Papa Bag, $1295 at Tibi

Earrings With Spunk

For when you don’t want to go full-on dramatic at work, but refuse to wear one more pair of hoops or studs.

Pamela Love Earrings, $350 at Net-A-Porter

The Coat You Can Wear a Million Ways

A sophisticated take on the bathrobe-as-coat trend, in blue suede. Wear it with trousers, as a dress, or lightly draped over the shoulders.

Vince Suede Robe Coat, $1950 at Spring

Heels That Are Actually Comfortable

These Zara slingbacks have a heel one might call “reasonable,” but the stretch gingham material still feels modern and fun.

Zara Slingbacks, $69 at Zara

A Skirt That’s Easily Dressed Up or Down

This cobalt-blue button midi skirt may feel bold, but the standard pencil-skirt shape makes it practical. Wear it with a tucked-in T-shirt for a look that’s more hip than it is Joan from Mad Men.

Topshop Midi Skirt, $75 at Topshop

A Work-Appropriate Shirt That Doesn’t Have a Collar

This drapey, slightly oversized Balenciaga shirt is polished enough to wear to meetings, but won’t scream “boardroom” when you go out for drinks after work.

Balenciaga Blouse, $1,135 at Spring