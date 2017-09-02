The Latest on the Cut

Can Fashionable Panda Outfits Convince Pandas to Come to NYC?

Kelly and Allie review the Panda Party of the century.

4:34 p.m.

14 Things to Buy at Nordstrom That Donald Trump Will Really Hate

Including a pussy hat and some snowflake socks.

4:25 p.m.

Amal Clooney Is Reportedly Pregnant With Twins, So George Clooney Is a DILF Now

The future Carter twins’ best friends are due in June.

4:16 p.m.

How to Forget About Valentine’s Day (and Other Current Events) With a Home Spa

February 14 is nigh.

4:15 p.m.

What Are the Best Weekend Travel Bags?

We spoke to 13 seasoned travelers to find out — and found several for less than $100, too.

4:13 p.m.

Watchdog Hits Kellyanne Conway With Formal Ethics Complaint

The complaint says she violated federal law with her comments about Ivanka Trump’s line.

3:41 p.m.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Having a Baby

Congrats!

3:27 p.m.

Sure Sounds Like Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Haven’t Had Sex Yet

The couple is apparently holding off until marriage.

2:50 p.m.

Shocking Study Reveals Mr. Darcy Wasn’t Actually Hot

Two British academics have attempted to provide a “historically accurate” rendering of the iconic literary heartthrob.

2:30 p.m.

Two Students in Michigan Were Reportedly Given a Horrible Anti-Semitic Valentine

The card contained an image of Adolf Hitler.

1:56 p.m.

8 Countries Are Starting a Fund to Counter Trump’s Anti-Abortion Gag Rule

The fallout from the executive order could be up to $9.5 billion in U.S. foreign aid worldwide.

1:24 p.m.

Victoria Beckham Is Making More Bronzer

Because it turns out what the people really really want is more of her makeup.

12:51 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Somewhat-Sexy Space Heater

If you’d rather not wear Heattech leggings to sleep.

12:09 p.m.

Martha Stewart and A$AP Rocky Partied at New York Fashion Week

Plus: Luka Sabbat, Lily Kwong, James Corden.

12:03 p.m.

Man Seeking Woman Is the Show Every Neurotic Couple Needs to Watch Together

In its rebooted third season, the surrealist comedy has become one of TV’s smartest takes on the modern relationship.

11:43 a.m.

Hardly Any New Yorkers Came To Hear Katy Perry’s New Song

Sad.

11:41 a.m.

Fashion Week Social Highlights From the Cut’s Editors, Day 1: A Snowy Start

A snowy start.

11:36 a.m.

Arizona Mother May Be Facing Deportation Owing to Trump Immigration Order

Guadalupe García de Rayos, who left Mexico at 14, has been checking in with immigration agents for years. This time she was arrested.

11:13 a.m.

According to Anna Wintour, We Can Expect to See More of Melania Trump in Vogue

“We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady and I can’t imagine that this time would be any different.”

11:00 a.m.

How a 19th-Century Townhouse Nearly Tripled in Size Without Losing Its Charm

Revamp Interior Design’s gut renovation included adding a third story that stayed true to the original design.