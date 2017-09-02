Amal Clooney Is Reportedly Pregnant With Twins, So George Clooney Is a DILF Now

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It appears that those rumors were true: The Talk’s Julie Chen exclusively reported that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins in June; People also separately confirmed the news. So now, two years after George Clooney officially became Amal’s trophy husband (the pair were married in 2014), he’s reached DILF status. Before you savages go pitting four fetuses against one another, let’s settle this objective fact once and for all: The Clooney twins are second only to the Knowles-Carter twins. However, the Clooney twins do rank higher than whatever triplets are being conjured up in a Kardashian womb.