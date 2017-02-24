Gigi and Bella Hadid Get Rainbow Hair at Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Your experimental high-school phase with Manic Panic hair color is sexy, according to Donatella Versace. For her rumored last show, Versace worked with Redken’s creative director Guido Palau to give models like Gigi and Bella Hadid skaterlike rainbow hair color. Of course, unlike your modest DIY efforts holed up in your childhood bathroom with head-numbing dye fumes, Palau worked with British hair colorist Josh Wood to create luxurious real-hair extensions in vibrant, eye-blazing shades of red, yellow, teal, orange, and blue. About 20 girls got small pieces of colored extensions, (dyed using a new Redken hair dye called City Beats) blended into their hair, with one shade per girl.

Don’t attempt these highlighter shades with anything resembling the Mai Tai on the Drybar menu. Much like last season, one of the first rare times that straight hair appeared on the runway, the hair texture for those without textured hair, was mostly natural, smooth, straight, and a little finished at the ends, a deliberate choice to make the hair color look extra luxe. He described the style as “oozing sexuality,” explaining the difference between your old pink Gwen Stefani hair attempts versus the runway as this, “When you see girls with high-pigmented color, and it’s usually a bit messy and grungy. This is just slight chunks of color, blended through the hair. There’s not that much color, just to poke through so there’s some subtlety to it.” Hopefully, your old hair mascaras haven’t fully dried up — yet.