Gigi Hadid Gets Her Very Own Barbie Doll

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid surprised her fans on Tuesday with a photo displaying her very own“mini-me”: That is, a Barbie doll. On an Instagram photo she shared on Tuesday, two identically-dressed Barbie dolls appear wearing skates, denim shorts and a Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt. Behind them are clear-blue skies and palm beach trees — the default backdrop often used to signal the sunny, laid-back aesthetic of Southern California. Take a look:

The little reveal came the day before the slated runway show celebrating Hadid’s second collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy x Gigi. The duo held their first joint event last year during New York Fashion week. The carnival-themed show came complete with a ferris wheel and was more of an event than a typical runway show. For their second collection, Hilfiger and Hadid are showing transforming Venice Beach in California into “Tommyland,” and will feature “amusement rides, local food trucks [and] musical performances,” according to E! News.

So perhaps its fitting that Mattel give Hadid her own Barbie doll for the occasion, since there’s always been something about the dolls that sits perfectly with the fantasy of Southern California. It’s a fantasy that, with its short shorts, roller blades and simple tee, Hadid’s doll fully plays into. Too bad it’s not for sale.