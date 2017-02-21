Gisele and Some Football Player to Co-chair the Met Gala

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Renowned nightshade-avoider Gisele Bündchen has joined the upcoming Met Gala as a co-chair, along with her husband (apparently an athlete of some kind who recently competed during a Lady Gaga concert).

According to People, the couple will join Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, who were already on board, alongside Anna Wintour, to co-host the opening celebration for the Costume Institute’s Rei Kawakubo-themed exhibit on May 1. Caroline Kennedy has also been newly named as honorary chair, per the report.



Given the couple’s food proclivities, could there be a “No wire hangers!”-esque prohibition against serving strawberries on the big night? Stay tuned.

