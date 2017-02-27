Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley Surprise Married a Doula

Photo: Aria Isadora/BFA.com/Aria Isadora/BFA.com

Hello phones, Gossip Girl alert: Penn Badgley, who played Dan on the CW’s Upper East Side teen drama, just married Domino Kirke, who plays a doula in real life. According to E! News, Badgley took Kirke to a Brooklyn courthouse this afternoon. Kirke’s sisters, the actresses Jemima and Lola, attended the ceremony in varied interpretations of wedding attire.

Badgley and Kirke have been dating for a good while — I saw them walking along Berry Street in Williamsburg two years ago. (Badgley had his hair in braids.) In recent years, Badgley has played in a band called Mothxr, and Kirke has been featured in the New York Times for her doula work.

Congrats to a couple beautiful people ❤ A post shared by Darren Will (@smileoutofhell) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:06am PST

It is crazy that these two people found each other, and that Dan was Gossip Girl.