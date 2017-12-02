The Best, Worst, and Gucci-est Looks at the 2017 Grammys

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

Music awards shows tend to be the lawless cousin of the Big Fashion–mediated Oscars and Globes. But every season a little more serious fashion creeps in. And if this year’s Grammys red carpet had an official designer, it would probably be Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. Everyone from Solange to Santigold to Lil Yachty wore his creations, and he even scored with the younger set: Both Blue Ivy Carter and Schoolboy Q’s daughter Joyce were clad in Milan originals by the house, bringing new meaning to the phrase “he’s big with the kids.”



That doesn’t mean that all the delightful lunacy was gone, though. Also getting airtime tonight: sea urchin–like spikes (on Lady Gaga), subtle underboob (on Rihanna), unfairly underrated style icon Celine Dion, and baseball stadiums’ favorite dehydrated ice cream (just wait for it). Click through the slideshow for the best, worst, and weirdest of music’s biggest night.

