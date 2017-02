Photo: Huguette Caland/Hammer Museum

It’s never too early to start your summer shopping, so might we suggest kicking things off with this caftan designed by artist Huguette Caland? The Hammer Museum was so inundated with requests for the caftans from their Made in L.A. exhibit that the museum began producing them for sale in their gift shop.

Get creative with your layering, accessorize with your favorite pink hat, and you’re ready for the next Women’s March.