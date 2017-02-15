Photo: Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

According to TMZ, former NHL player Mike Comrie has been accused of rape. Citing law-enforcement sources, the gossip outlet reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Comrie after a woman claimed he raped her “multiple times” in his home this past weekend. Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us the woman claims she met up with Comrie at a bar Saturday night and went back to his West L.A. condo. She claims he raped her multiple times. The woman says she almost immediately went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center nearby, and a rape kit was administered.

So far, Comrie has not been charged. Sources “connected” with him told TMZ that he believes the sex was consensual, and that there was another woman involved in the encounter who has not filed a complaint.

Comrie married Hilary Duff in 2010, and they finalized their divorce last year. They share one 4-year-old son, Luca.