It’s been a sad long while since Hillary Clinton had occasion to stop by Studio 8H, so, like any work associates making the awkward transition to real-life friendship, Clinton and her Saturday Night Live counterpart Kate McKinnon got a bite to eat this week. Per “Page Six,” the two dined at Orso in New York City, where “lots of laughter emanated from their table.” Clinton followed up the dinner with her celebrated trip to Sunset Boulevard because, wilderness expeditions aside, the lady knows how to make a night on the town count. Between the realities of Donald Trump’s presidency, Saturday Night Live’s subsequent interpretations, and the ever-wobbly distinction between the two, Clinton and McKinnon undoubtedly had conversational fodder enough to last them a meal, but we’re still slightly shocked that they didn’t just head straight to the bar.