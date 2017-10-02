A Giant Printed Down Puffer Is the Best Street-Style Bait

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

The first day of New York Fashion Week consisted of a literal blizzard. The snow came in sideways, the streets were empty — would the street-style set give in and take the day off? Of course not. The smartest show attendees knew that while it wasn’t a day to trot out their high heels and skin-baring skirts, they could still preen for the cameras.

Take Anna Tran and her Vetements x Canada Goose camo puffer. Worn over a colorful (yet warm) Acne Studios sweater, and patch-covered Chanel bag, it’s just the right balance between flashy and practical. Leaving her coat open to show off the personalized purse is a true statement move and makes her our first Golden Peacock of New York Fashion Week.