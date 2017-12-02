Huma Abedin Sat Front Row at Prabal Gurung

Despite fears that the celebrity presence would be lackluster this fashion week, Prabal Gurung’s front row did not disappoint. Priyanka Chopra, Diane Kruger, and Sarah Jessica Parker were among the many who came out to support the designer. Also making an appearance? Huma Abedin. It was only fitting that the show she chose to attend was filled with political statements. While the runway especially diverse, the finale really drove home a message of inclusiveness and activism. Every model walked in a skirt and custom tee that had statements like 3 million, The Future Is Female, I Count, She Persisted, and more. Suddenly that dinner at Indochine with Gurung makes complete sense.