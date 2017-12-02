Huma Abedin Sat Front Row at Prabal Gurung

Despite concerns that the celebrity presence would be lackluster this fashion week, Prabal Gurung’s front row didn’t disappoint. Priyanka Chopra, Diane Kruger, and Sarah Jessica Parker were among the many who came out to support the designer, but perhaps the biggest surprise was Huma Abedin. Abedin’s been keeping a low profile since the election, and has not been photographed in public since January’s inauguration. It was fitting, though, that the single show she chose to attend was so politically charged. While Gurung’s runway was especially diverse, the finale drove home a message of inclusiveness and activism. Every model walked in a skirt and custom tee that had statements like 3 million, The Future Is Female, I Count, She Persisted, and more. Suddenly that dinner at Indochine with Gurung makes complete sense.