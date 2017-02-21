The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

It Doesn’t Get Any Chicer Than Christine Centenera’s Gray Blazer

The chicest look of the first day of London Fashion Week.

29 mins ago

Reese, Mindy, and Oprah Are Having the Time of Their Lives in New Zealand

They’re filming A Wrinkle in Time.

12:05 p.m.

How Fashion Designer Eileen Fisher Gets Everything Done

On employing one mantra to reduce stress, logging off on the weekends, and how being the boss has changed her.

12:02 p.m.

Ask a Boss: Should I Try to Act Older at Work?

Act like your age is a nonissue, and others will take your cue.

11:51 a.m.

Why Solange’s Stylist Can’t Stop Buying This Drugstore Moisturizer

Shiona Turini on her beauty routine and her secret celebrity facialist.

11:36 a.m.

Three Former U.S. Gymnasts Speak Out About Doctor’s Alleged Sexual Abuse

They publicly opened up about the alleged abuse for the first time on 60 Minutes.

11:21 a.m.

Burberry’s Beauty Look Was All About Natural Contouring

Not like Kylie.

11:16 a.m.

Two Actual Models Rescued Children Who Fell Into an Icy Pond

Model-rescuer is the new model-DJ.

11:05 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Face Cream That Gives You Instagram-Ready Skin

Our beauty editor said it was like “a Valentine’s Day present for her face.”

10:50 a.m.

Kanye Was Not Happy With the Jacket He Had to Wear in Anchorman 2

The world’s fussiest man strikes again.

10:21 a.m.

Lindsay Lohan Says She Was Racially Profiled for Wearing a Headscarf

“How would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

10:15 a.m.

Teen Suicide Attempts in the U.S. Dropped After Same-Sex Marriage Was Legalized

A new study links same-sex marriage policies to decreased teen suicide attempts.

10:11 a.m.

Hijab-Wearing Yeezy Model Halima Aden Covers the New Issue of CR Fashion Book

Paris Jackson also scored a cover.

9:30 a.m.

The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Music Video Is Katy Perry’s 1984

A nightmarish dystopian vision.

9:23 a.m.

The Supreme-Branded Metrocard Is Here

How hypebeasts ride the train.

9:20 a.m.

George Clooney Says He’s ‘Really Excited’ to Have Twins at Age 56

George spoke to the press about Amal’s pregnancy for the first time.

9:12 a.m.

Meet the Knitwear Maven Building a Creative Community

Autumn Hruby is the founder of clothing brand and art-literary journal Hesperios.

1:47 a.m.

Roxane Gay Calls Out Simon & Schuster After They Drop Milo Yiannopoulos

“They did not finally ‘do the right thing’ and now we know where their threshold, pun intended, lies.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

We Finally Get to the Root of Katie and Tom’s Problems on Vanderpump Rules

What they’ve really been fighting about all along.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Milo Yiannopoulos Loses Book Deal Over Pedophilia Comments

The American Conservative Union also canceled his speaking engagement.