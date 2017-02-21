Often, the simplest of looks are the hardest to pull off, and Christine Centenera’s gray-blazer-and-jeans combo is no exception. On the surface, the Vogue Australia fashion director’s look speaks simplicity and practicality, but there are details hard at work that make this look extra special. For starters, the jacket’s tailoring is superb. Add to that a winning combination of shearling lining, oversize silver buttons, and Celine flattop ombre sunglasses, and you’ve got the coolest spin on uniform dressing we’ve seen in a while.