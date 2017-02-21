The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

Interracial Couple Fined After House Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

The city of Stamford, Connecticut, issued the couple a citation for urban blight.

5 mins ago

A Costume Designer on the Invisible Underwear Famous People Rely On

It’s crazy comfortable and — even better — creates no VPL.

8 mins ago

New Research Shows How Poor Women Are Effectively Banned From Getting Abortions

An exclusive report from the National Network of Abortion Funds.

1:52 p.m.

This Magic Dye Changes Your Hair Color According to Temperature and Mood

Practical magic.

1:43 p.m.

The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

Leather jackets and so much blue.

1:32 p.m.

Wearing Balenciaga’s Silver Stiletto Boots Is a Surefire Street-Style Winner

Today’s Golden Peacock Award winner.

1:28 p.m.

It Doesn’t Get Any Chicer Than Christine Centenera’s Gray Blazer

The chicest look of the first day of London Fashion Week.

1:00 p.m.

Reese, Mindy, and Oprah Are Having the Time of Their Lives in New Zealand

They’re filming A Wrinkle in Time.

12:05 p.m.

How Fashion Designer Eileen Fisher Gets Everything Done

On employing one mantra to reduce stress, logging off on the weekends, and how being the boss has changed her.

12:02 p.m.

Ask a Boss: Should I Try to Act Older at Work?

Act like your age is a nonissue, and others will take your cue.

11:51 a.m.

Why Solange’s Stylist Can’t Stop Buying This Drugstore Moisturizer

Shiona Turini on her beauty routine and her secret celebrity facialist.

11:36 a.m.

Three Former U.S. Gymnasts Speak Out About Doctor’s Alleged Sexual Abuse

They publicly opened up about the alleged abuse for the first time on 60 Minutes.

11:21 a.m.

Burberry’s Beauty Look Was All About Natural Contouring

Not like Kylie.

11:16 a.m.

Two Actual Models Rescued Children Who Fell Into an Icy Pond

Model-rescuer is the new model-DJ.

11:05 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Face Cream That Gives You Instagram-Ready Skin

Our beauty editor said it was like “a Valentine’s Day present for her face.”

10:50 a.m.

Kanye Was Not Happy With the Jacket He Had to Wear in Anchorman 2

The world’s fussiest man strikes again.

10:21 a.m.

Lindsay Lohan Says She Was Racially Profiled for Wearing a Headscarf

“How would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

10:15 a.m.

Teen Suicide Attempts in the U.S. Dropped After Same-Sex Marriage Was Legalized

A new study links same-sex marriage policies to decreased teen suicide attempts.

10:11 a.m.

Hijab-Wearing Yeezy Model Halima Aden Covers the New Issue of CR Fashion Book

Paris Jackson also scored a cover.

9:30 a.m.

The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Music Video Is Katy Perry’s 1984

A nightmarish dystopian vision.