Brighten a Gray Day With a Furry Yellow Fendi Bag

Yesterday’s rain didn’t stop Jan-Michael Quammie from pulling out all the stops at New York Fashion Week. The InStyle Germany fashion director made the ambitious choice to carry a giant furry Fendi bag, making her our Golden Peacock Award winner for day four. Paired with G-Star Raw plaid pants and a Marques Almeida denim top, the yellow carryall — with its slight Big Bird vibes — stood out among the many New Yorkers wearing all dark, wintry tones. The combination of prints and fabrics also gave a nod to ’90s grunge — but with an attention-grabbing twist.