Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin Appear in This Striking New Book

Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, and Andy Warhol all appear in a new collection of photographer James O’Mara’s work — their black-and-white portraits appear alongside his images of ballerinas, Parisian waiters, and Calvin Klein models. The book James O’Mara: Encounters traces O’Mara’s career over the past 50 years, which has included fashion shoots for Vogue, Elle, and Mirabella. Every frame is black-and-white.

“I try to approach every adventure in life as a dance,” he writes in the book. “I need that pulse, that rhythm, those symbiotic encounters. I need to focus on the moment and the feeling that comes when I’m fully alert to what’s happening around me.” His work has taken him to Italy and France, where he photographed contemporary dancers, and British Columbia, where he found Joni Mitchell smoking a cigarette in Half Moon Bay.

published by Mandragora and released in the U.S. on February 10.