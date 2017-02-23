Justin Bieber Will Not Rest Until the World Acknowledges His Basketball Skills

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Permanently frozen in a time between early childhood and mid-to-late adolescence, Justin Bieber — who is currently trying out a Slim Shady aesthetic — can’t get enough of shooting hoops. Basketball (or, as it’s known in Canada, “lob the rubber”) is one of young Bieber’s many passions, and in Venice Beach this afternoon, the singer decided to announce his presence on a local court to rudely show the world what’s what.

Dude just showed up, with one security guard and called "next"... pic.twitter.com/8nYZaJhc92 — Michael Grady (@Grady) February 23, 2017

I don’t know about you, but this is certainly the outfit I’d wear if I were to join a pick-up game surrounded by paparazzi.

It’s also worth noting that Bieber did something akin to peeing his pants yesterday, which he has yet to formally explain.