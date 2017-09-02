Justin Bieber Is Back and Better Than Ever on Instagram

Photo: justinbieber/Instagram

If there is one universal truth about celebrities it is that when they say sanctimoniously proclaim that they are “done” with social media, you need only smile, nod, and wait a few months (or even weeks) until the protest quietly ends. Justin Bieber, my man, welcome back to Instagram. Your bizarre closeup selfies with poorly selected filters were extremely missed.

Justin Bieber’s embargo on Instagram ended last week when he posted an #ad that was set to air during the Super Bowl. Bieberheads speculated that this would be his only foray back into the app that he was “like 90 percent sure” was hell. But of course, once you get a taste, it’s harder to stay away, and over the course of nine hours yesterday evening, Bieber fired off a series of selfies, prayer circles, and tour dates for his loyal fans to enjoy.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

SOO MUCH CONTENT A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

SOO MUCH CONTENT is right.