Thank Goodness Justin Bieber has Returned to Instagram

It’s hard to believe that it was only August when Justin Bieber deleted his Instagram account. It feels like yesterday that fans and ex Selena Gomez were in a tizzy over a picture of Biebs with then-girlfriend Sofia Richie, causing the pop star to threaten to make his Insta private and deprive the people from pictures of his latest tiny tattoos and whatnot. In fact, Bieber paused mid-concert at the end of November to declare, “Hell is Instagram,” inspired by, no doubt, by Sartre’s famous play No Exit and the line “Hell is other people.”



Well, Bieber has returned to hell just in time to promote his Super Bowl T-Mobile campaign, #UnlimitedMoves. Whew.