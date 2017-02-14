On Monday, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau met with President Donald Trump and First Daughter Ivanka at the White House to discuss women in the workforce and, apparently, to film test scenes for their upcoming soap opera: As the World Burns.
Is This a Photo of Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump or a Still From a Soap Opera?
