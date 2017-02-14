The Latest on the Cut

6 mins ago

Chelsea Clinton Was Spotted at Tanya Taylor’s New York Fashion Week Show

She slipped in under the radar.

7 mins ago

Deal of the Day: A Pair of 50 Percent Off Everyday Booties

Basic without being “basic.”

14 mins ago

Watch the Michael Kors Livestream

Enjoy!

23 mins ago

Senate Views Oprah Episode With Puzder Abuse Allegations

Puzder’s ex-wife appeared on the show in 1990 as a domestic-violence victim.

27 mins ago

Is This a Photo of Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump or a Still From a Soap Opera?

“As the World Burns.”

9:00 a.m.

When Good Christian Girls Need Planned Parenthood

They were there for me when no one else was.

8:50 a.m.

Watch the Tory Burch Livestream

Enjoy!

8:34 a.m.

Emily Ratajkowski Shouts Down Misogyny to Defend Melania Trump

The model and actress is a woman for women first.

8:30 a.m.

Date Ideas for Parents Who Don’t Want to Leave the House

While the baby is asleep, you can creep (on each other).

8:22 a.m.

Journalist Claims Omarosa Threatened Her, Said White House Has ‘Dossier’ on Her

April Ryan says her former friend got in her face just a few steps from the Oval Office.

8:00 a.m.

With Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Has an Agenda. But Not the One You Think.

Her dark, funny show isn’t just another anti-heroine comedy.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Katie and Tom’s Bachelorette and Bachelor Parties Get Off to a Rocky Start

It’s a party and they’ll cry if they want to.

Yesterday at 9:05 p.m.

Huma Abedin Watched Bella Hadid Walk the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Show

Robert De Niro narrated an immigrant story for the opening soundtrack.

Yesterday at 8:55 p.m.

ABC Is Finally Getting Its First Black Bachelorette

At last, diversity.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

March’s French Vogue Features Its First Transgender Cover Model

Valentina Sampaio appears on the cover and in a spring fashion story.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

These J.Crew Backstage Shots Will Make You Want to Do Cartwheels and Blow Kisses

A look at how the cast and crew celebrated the brand’s latest NYFW presentation.

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Playboy to Return to Nudes, Great News for Everyone Who Reads It for the Nudes

The magazine had previously said they were no longer featuring nude photographs as of March 2016.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

WATCH: This Woman Traced the History of Manspreading Back Centuries

And civilizations.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

These Products Saved My Skin on a 16-Hour Flight

I flew to Taipei and arrived with better skin than I boarded the plane with.

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

An Office-Appropriate Outfit That We Want to Emulate

Caroline Issa’s chic Fashion Week look.