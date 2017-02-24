Karl Lagerfeld Calls Out Meryl Streep for Cancelling an Order for a Chanel Dress

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Everyone knows that the Oscars viewing parties at home start long before the airing of the opening monologue for the awards show. That is, we’re all busy watching Hollywood royalty walk the red carpet. And this time, we have a peek into what Meryl Streep, one of Hollywood’s queens, will most definitely not be wearing on Sunday: Chanel. This comes, too, from one such reputable source by the name of Karl Lagerfeld.



The designer told Women’s Wear Daily that the couture house was actually in the midst of adjusting an embroidered gray silk gown for Streep to wear to the awards ceremony. Days after Lagerfeld says he made a sketch and work began on the dress, Streep’s team contacted the house to cancel the order. “’Don’t continue the dress,’” Lagerfeld says he was told.“‘We found somebody who will pay us.’” That’s right — Streep’s team apparently went with a designer who was willing to pay. Chanel, Lagerfled explained, has a strict policy of not paying individuals to wear their designs. And no, Streep doesn’t get a pass on that.



In typical Lagerfeld style, he added, “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

