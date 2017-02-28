Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, Kellyanne Conway infamously introduced us to “alternative facts” in the Trump administration. Now, it seems she’s leading the way in “alternative seating” at the White House. After the Twitter account for the AFP tweeted a photo of Conway sitting in the Oval Office, users couldn’t help but notice, well, exactly how she sat.



remember when republicans used to flip out over obama oval office decorum pic.twitter.com/bGU4F7mlbX — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 28, 2017

The ancestors put plastic on the furniture just for women like Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/oM7a9uu4MH — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) February 28, 2017

Kellyanne is sitting here legs gapped open on this couch like she's playing at a playground. This is the Oval Office. What a time! — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) February 28, 2017

The photo was part of a series taken on Monday during a meeting President Donald Trump held with leaders of historically black colleges and universities. The occasion of the visit, however, coupled with Conway’s apparent informality, didn’t sit well with too many.

Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting. pic.twitter.com/IAx34PlliM — deray mckesson (@deray) February 28, 2017

In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth pic.twitter.com/5E2Q38dxaX — Theodore R. Johnson (@T_R_Johnson_III) February 28, 2017

In the end, though, other photos of the meeting revealed Conway was taking a photo of the president.



Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Still, we can’t help but wonder, was that really the best angle?