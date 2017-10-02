View Slideshow Photo: Andres Kudacki/New York Magazine

A blizzard never stopped Fashion Week before — the show must go on. Yesterday kicked off fall 2017 ready-to-wear collections in New York, where photographer Andres Kudacki was backstage, and on the slippery streets, capturing all the action. As to be expected, there was plenty of bare leg for La Perla, while Cinq à Sept kept models warm in socks and sandals. Black widows were in abundance on the first day, as veils went down the runway at La Perla and Adam Selman. Click through for Kudacki’s first dispatch including Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner, in our slideshow below.