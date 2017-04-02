Kesha Speaks Out Against Online Bullying in New PSA

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kesha has joined forces with anti-bullying organization Hack Harassment for a campaign to raise awareness about online harassment. In the video PSA, the outspoken pop star lends her face to the words of online bullies who talk smack about other teens. She said in an official statement, “This issue is near and dear to my heart. No one, regardless of their identity, background or beliefs, should be subjected to harassment online.”

Kesha has been embroiled in an ongoing legal ordeal for two years with producer Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of ongoing sexual, verbal, and physical abuse during their professional collaboration. Earlier this week, Dr. Luke filed a defamation suit against the singer because “Kesha told Lady Gaga that ‘she [the other recording artist] was raped by the same man’ as Kesha.” Meanwhile, Kesha alleges that Dr. Luke is blocking the release of her new album. They’ll face off in court once again on February 14.