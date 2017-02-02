Kim Kardashian Is Rounding Up Her Friends for a Good Ol’ Book Club

Photo: Jackson Lee/Jackson Lee

There comes a time in every woman’s life when she ponders what pleasantries — what joy! —must come from sharing the wonders of a good book with a good friend. For Kim Kardashian, it would seem that time is now. Late on Wednesday evening, Kardashian announced that she’s — surprise! —starting an unofficial book club with her bestie Chrissy Teigen and her favorite hair stylist (and bestie), Jen Atkin. Up first for the eager readers: Embraced By the Light by Betty J. Eadie.



So guys..... @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

I'm making them read "Embraced By The Light" as our first book! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

The 1992 New York Times bestseller tells the story of Eadie’s very own near-death encounter after a surgery in 1973. According to the book’s description on Amazon, Edie “died” following the surgery and the book tells “her extraordinary story of the events that followed, her astonishing proof of life after physical death.” While Kardashian announced it as the first pick for her unofficial book club, it appears she’s already read it. A few days earlier, she tweeted that she’s spoken with Eadie. So perhaps this means she’ll be leading the discussion?



Today was such a good day! I spoke to my favorite author @BettyJEadie This seriously made my soul smile! I feel so enlightened by our convo! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 26, 2017

Kardashian later tweeted at yet another one of her besties, LaLa Anthony, to join the seemingly impromptu book club. That apparently left some followers wondering how they could join in on the fun, but thankfully, Teigen cleared things up:

