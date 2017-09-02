La Perla Really Delivered On the Supermodel Front Tonight

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for La Perla

When Naomi Campbell opens your show – descending, Sunset Boulevard-style, down a giant staircase, no less – people tend to spring to attention.

The supermodel kicked off La Perla’s show in New York tonight, but she wasn’t the only big name to walk: Sasha Pivovarova, Isabeli Fontana, Joan Smalls, and brand face Kendall Jenner (who closed the show) also made appearances. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough star power, none other than Goop’s proprietress herself – yes, we’re talking about Gwyneth Paltrow – sat front row.



#GwynethPaltrow slips into her front row seat @laperlalingerie. #nyfw A photo posted by Nicole Evatt (@nicoleevatt) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:18pm PST