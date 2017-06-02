Lady Gaga Picked Versace for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No pink hats were in evidence when Lady Gaga performed last night at the Super Bowl. Instead, she wore an all-Atelier Versace wardrobe for her high-energy halftime set, starting by rappelling into the arena in a sparkly, Swarovski-encrusted jumpsuit and boots.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Later, she accessorized her keytar with a spike-shouldered jacket, and finished the show in hot pants and a sculpted jacket that was like something a linebacker might wear on the moon. Gaga is a longtime friend of Donatella Versace, and the designer posted a shot of them backstage right before she took the stage.



Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images