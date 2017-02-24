Lana Del Rey Invites You to Join Her Coven in Hexing Donald Trump

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Never one to betray her brand, moon queen Lana Del Rey has expectedly joined the masses of witches worldwide in their quest to vanquish Donald Trump. Lana tweeted last night an open invitation to her coven to participate in the first of a series of binding spells cast against Trump to block his evil forces, beginning Friday at midnight and continuing onward every waning crescent moon at midnight. (So also March 26, April 24, and May 23.) And because Lana’s a good witch (though maybe also a little bit satanic), she’s not spilling centuries-old witch secrets, and asks that you please just Google the ingredients to the spell rather than sneak a peek at her Book of Shadows. Lest Lana be forced to put another spell on you, and now you’re hers forever.

