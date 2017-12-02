Leandra Medine and Julianne Moore Partied Last Night at NYFW

View Slideshow Photo: BFA

Sometimes you feel like spending the evening at an intimate cocktail party and other times you want to have a wild night out at the club. On Saturday, celebrities and fashion insiders had the chance to do both. The festivities started with Ryan Roche’s celebration of her latest collection at the bright and airy Musket Room, where Aurora James of Brother Vellies posed for pictures with a fluffy bag and nobody could miss Lynn Yaeger’s iconic red bowl cut.

Jonathan Simkhai went in the opposite direction for his after-party, where revelers like Cindy Bruna (in a leopard-print bomber jacket) gathered beneath a disco ball. Meanwhile, Grace Coddington and Freja Beha Erichsen wore sleek black outfits to the Mastermind magazine launch dinner at the Gramercy Park Hotel. Click ahead to see Leandra Medine, Julianne Moore, and more celebrities partying at New York Fashion Week last night.