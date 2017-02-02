If you’ve been wondering what Leonardo DiCaprio’s been up to since handing Ivanka Trump his climate change DVD, he seems to have packed up his newsboy-cap collection and rode his Citi Bike all the way to Dubai.

While there, he dined at Nusr-Et Steakhouse, which is owned by Nusret Gökçe, otherwise known as internet sensation Salt Bae — a Turkish chef known for his sensual salting and meat-preparation skills.

In a picture posted to the restaurant’s Instagram page, Leo stares lustfully at the piece of meat Gökçe is salting, toothpick hanging out of mouth, giving it a look he’s given a thousand Victoria’s Secret models before.