Salt Bae Is Now the Pussy Posse’s Foreign Correspondent

If you’ve been wondering what Leonardo DiCaprio’s been up to since handing Ivanka Trump his climate change DVD, he seems to have packed up his newsboy-cap collection and rode his Citi Bike all the way to Dubai.

While there, he dined at Nusr-Et Steakhouse, which is owned by Nusret Gökçe, otherwise known as internet sensation Salt Bae — a Turkish chef known for his sensual salting and meat-preparation skills.

In a picture posted to the restaurant’s Instagram page, Leo stares lustfully at the piece of meat Gökçe is salting, toothpick hanging out of mouth, giving it a look he’s given a thousand Victoria’s Secret models before.