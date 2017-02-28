Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Pussy posse president Leonardo DiCaprio had a very special job Sunday night. As the former Best Actor winner at the Oscars, it was his job to present the winner of this year’s Best Actress. Such an occasion couldn’t be marred with the terrible tragedy of bushy eyebrows, so according to the Sydney Morning Herald, the actor flew in celebrity eyebrow expert Sharon Lee from Australia — nothing but the best for dear Leo.

#triplelayermethod is the answer for scars through brows. #nobrowsnoproblem #getplucked Bookings 1300769011 A post shared by SHARON LEE (@sharonleeinc) on Nov 6, 2016 at 10:38am PST

Sharon Lee was introduced to DiCaprio via Tobey Maguire, whose wife became a client of Lee’s while Maguire was filming The Great Gatsby in Sydney. Other famous clients on her roster include Serena Williams, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Beyoncé. But last weekend was all about Hollywood, as Lee tended to DiCaprio’s and a few other A-listers brows ahead of the big ceremony. A typical appointment with the brow artist costs $200, but for this trip all of Lee’s costs were covered. No word on whether the rest of the pussy posse was treated to her services.