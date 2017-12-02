Leslie Jones Really Wants to Play Donald Trump, and It’s Fantastic

Photo: Ralph Bavaro/Saturday Night Live/NBC

In this clip from last night’s Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones gives Lorne Michaels the hard sell on why she should play Donald Trump, and it’s pretty convincing. Not only does Jones go all out with a blonde wig and brows, but she throws a very Trump-like tantrum when Michaels says no way. Ironically, host Alec Baldwin only trotted out his Trump impersonation for one sketch last night, but between that, Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer cold open, and a double whammy of Jones and Vanessa Bayer vying to be the female Trump, well, it was an embarrassment of riches.