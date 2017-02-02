Hamilton Fans Will Go Crazy Over This Lou & Grey Collab

Photo: " "

Are you one of those people who can recite the lyrics to Hamilton’s “Schuyler Sisters” with a special emphasis on Aaaand Peggy? If so, you’ll be the first to buy something from this capsule collection by Lou & Grey. The label partnered up with Jasmine Cephas Jones, who starred on Broadway as the original Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, on a series of vintage-inspired T-shirts, sweatshirts, and 14-karat-gold necklaces. They feature words chosen by Cephas Jones that reflect her Brooklyn upbringing and musical inclinations, like “Groove,” “Brooklyn Original,” and the very appropriate, “Track 1 Side A.” The last is a nod to how she used to record her favorite songs on her boombox, so she could play them on repeat.

Prices start at $45 for the short-sleeve tops and go up to $240 for the 14-karat-gold necklaces, which were done in partnership with Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Winden. Quantities are limited — the tops are already sold out from the site, but you can still buy the necklaces if you act fast. Though should your heart be set on the shirts, get yourself to the Lou & Grey flagship now — they still have some left. And if you’d rather just check them out from the comforts of your desk, scroll down to see some more photos of the collection.

Lou x Grey Jasmine Cephas Jones, $45 to $245, available at louandgrey.com and 138 Fifth Avenue, New York; 212-620-0531